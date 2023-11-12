Top track

Follow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laura Misch

MTC
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€24.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Follow
Got a code?

About

Nach ihrer Unterzeichnung bei One Little Independent Records hat die in London lebende multidisziplinäre Künstlerin und Produzentin Laura Misch die Veröffentlichung ihres lang erwarteten Debütalbums „Sample The Sky" das am 13. Oktober erscheinen soll und d Read more

Präsentiert von prime entertainment gmbh.

Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

MTC

Zülpicher Str. 10, 50674 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.