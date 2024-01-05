Top track

Hurry Up Harry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sham 69 (V - Whitewood)

New Cross Inn
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hurry Up Harry
Got a code?

About

Sham 69 (V - Whitewood)

http://www.officialsham69.com/

+ support from

The Anoraks

https://theanoraks.bandcamp.com/

+ more TBA

A percentage of profits will be donated to Childline.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by F Troop Agency and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Anoraks, Sham 69

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.