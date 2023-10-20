Top track

Safety Jacket - My Head Is A Wasp Nest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Safety Jacket

The Finsbury
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Safety Jacket - My Head Is A Wasp Nest
Got a code?

About

Safety Jacket is a band from Brighton formed in late 2019 when three best friends; George, Harvey and Joe, after having known each other 15 years, finally started playing music together. Their vulnerability, raw energy and the closeness of their friendship Read more

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Sleeprs, Safety Jacket

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.