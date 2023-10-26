DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Anthony Fung Quartet

The Century Room
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$25 | 7pm & 9pm sets) The Los Angeles based Anthony Fung Quartet blends the sounds of modern composition as well as incorporating inspiration from ethnic world rhythms and straight ahead jazz.

Alex Hahn (Alto Sax) Michael Ragonese (Piano) Luca Aleman

Presented by the Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

