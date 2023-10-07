Top track

Danny Elfman - What's This?

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton

Royal Albert Hall
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Featuring the scores from:

The Nightmare Before Christmas
Edward Scissorhands
Alice in Wonderland
Beetlejuice
Batman
Frankenweenie
Dark Shadows

and many more!

Presented by Royal Albert Hall.
Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
5272 capacity
