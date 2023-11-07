Top track

Ezra Collective - Belonging

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ezra Collective

Royal Albert Hall
Tue, 7 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ezra Collective - Belonging
Got a code?

Event information

Ezra Collective + Special Guests

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Seats are allocated on a best available basis within each area, but can be changed after purchase.

This is an all Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Ezra Collective

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.