DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Psych presents... Personal Trainer + Guests
“Dutch indie-rockers expertly juggle with pathos, clatter and Malkmus-esque deadpan.”
MOJO
“An understated and slow burning joy – full of subtlety that you can’t help but return to”
So Young Magazine
Most ba...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.