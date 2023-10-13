DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Speech Debelle

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“This isn’t just a record. This is school. Listen, and you will learn… Please seek out this record, and please give it the time it deserves; this is a masterpiece.” - I AM HIP HOP MAG

With a soul meets UK rap sound that’s soulful, jazz-laden, and dreamy – Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Speech Debelle

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.