DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après plusieurs dates en France, à Rennes, Bordeaux, Lyon et Mulhouse, le média 1863 lance le final de sa tournée française avec une soirée d’exception à La Cigale le jeudi 5 octobre 2023. Toujours dans cette volonté de placer la scène musicale émergente e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.