The Darkness

New Century
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £41.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AEG presents The Darkness - Permission To Land 20th Anniversary tour
+ Bad Nerves

2003 saw the start of a love affair between one of the most extraordinary and best loved bands to come from the UK and fans all around the world. The Darkness exploded fr Read more

Presented by AEG

Lineup

Bad Nerves, The Darkness

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

