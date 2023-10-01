DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the K-Music Festival, Jung Jae-il’s award-winning score will be presented live in concert at the Barbican Centre Hall on Sunday 1 October featuring the London Symphony Orchestra to open the festival.
Jung Jae-il, the ac
