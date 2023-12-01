Top track

Freeze corleone - Freeze Raël

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freeze Corleone

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
From €39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freeze corleone - Freeze Raël
Got a code?

About

De son vrai prénom Issa, Freeze Corleone a une histoire, mais ce qui passionne, c’est son mythe.

Qu’est-ce que le 667 ? Que veulent dire LDO, NRM ou MMS ? Comment faire partie de l’ekip ? À base de noms de codes et de mots-clefs spécifiques à son univers, Read more

Krumpp Music et Survolta présentent
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Freeze Corleone

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.