Top track

Bia Ferreira - Eu Tava Em Casa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bia Ferreira

Plano B
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:30 pm
GigsPorto
€15.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bia Ferreira - Eu Tava Em Casa
Got a code?

About

A artivista brasileira Bia Ferreira tem sido uma presença habitual em Portugal e na Europa nos últimos anos. Concertos em modo solo com guitarra e voz ou em formato trio. Agora, apresenta-se no formato MC/DJ, recriando o concerto do passado dia 1 de abril...

Este evento é para maiores de 18
Apresentado por Plano B.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bia Ferreira

Venue

Plano B

Rua De Cândido Dos Reis 30, 4050-151 Porto, Porto, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.