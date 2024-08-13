DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Milkshake Summer Rave ft Kenny Allstar

Ministry Of Sound
Tue, 13 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yes after shelling down countless festivals such as Wireless, releasing tracks with god knows everyone n the scene and holding down there fort for HipHop on radio, BBC RADIO'S GENERAL KENNY ALLSTAR Join us once again on our student night (Yes the party whe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

