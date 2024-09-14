DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Una damigella NON in pericolo!

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 14 Sept, 10:45 am
WorkshopMilano
Le damigelle, di solito, attendono un uomo valoroso che con un bacio le salvi. Ma la protagonista di questa storia NON è affatto in pericolo, nè in attesa di un prode cavaliere! Una storia perfetta per chiunque, giovane damigella o principe azzurro, voglia...

Questo è un evento 5-8 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 am

