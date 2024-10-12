DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Announce: Wed July 24 @ 9am
Venue Presale: Wed July 24 @ 10am (pw: SWAMI)
Onsale: Thu July 25 @ 9am
All Hail Swami John Reis. He of Hot Snakes and Rocket From The Crypt and Drive Like Jehu and...
