The Flocky Tonk at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

YEEEEEEEEEEEEECAWWWWWWWWWW

You heard it here first! We are teaming up with Sac Bar Crawl to debut a brand spanking new themed event - The Flocky Tonk!

A full country themed dance party featuring the talented DJ JB, DJ Nesss, and our fabulous line dancing...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & Sac Bar Crawl
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

