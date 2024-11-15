DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karma Sheen

The Lexington
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hailing from cosmopolitan London, the music of Karma Sheen merges Hindustani Classical, fuzzy 60s Rock à la Jimi Hendrix and Sufi inspired lyricism, deeply rooted in cultural heritage. Spearheaded by Sameer Khan, who's formally trained by a 600-year-old li...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karma Sheen

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.