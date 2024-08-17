DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RaveCon

Azteca Theatre
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsFresno
From $16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re back everyone! Get ready to dress up as your favorite anime character and pop out at our first ever bass RaveCon👹🕺 We will be reintroducing @azteca_theater in a newer light with better production, better power, and better vibes ofc👏 Headliner and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by NightPulze
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Azteca Theatre

838 F Street, Fresno, California 93706, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

