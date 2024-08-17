DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re back everyone! Get ready to dress up as your favorite anime character and pop out at our first ever bass RaveCon👹🕺 We will be reintroducing @azteca_theater in a newer light with better production, better power, and better vibes ofc👏 Headliner and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.