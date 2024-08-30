DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents CARAVEL

TBA Miami
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Coming up on August 30th for our warehouse edition we have a very special debut of @caravel__ , the sensational DJ and producer from Lyon, France, is currently making waves in the vibrant electronic music scene of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. With an unwave...

Girls 18+ Guys 21+ with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CARVEL'

Venue

TBA Miami

Miami, Florida 33142, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

