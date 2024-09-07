Top track

Inner Terrestrials

New Cross Inn
Sat, 7 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Cross Live presents

Inner Terrestrials 30th Anniversary

Inner Terrestrials

On the road for 30 years, London's legendary Inner Terrestrials are pioneers of the UK dub punk sound.

+ more TBA

7th September 2024

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Inner Terrestrials

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

