Petite Gueule + LBLK

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Sat, 8 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A l’occasion du 8 mars, journée internationale des droits des femmes, nous recevons un plateau rap 100% féminin qui fera résonner les valeurs de sororité et d'émancipation ! Au début de la soirée, les résultats du concours d'écriture vitriot "Tu vois le ge...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Petite Gueule

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open8:00 pm

