DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

His Name Is Alive

Zebulon
Tue, 24 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

His Name Is Alive

From Livonia, Michigan, His Name Is Alive is known primarily as the creative outlet of Warren Defever who in the early-90s, along with vocalist Karin Oliver, became an integral part of 4AD’s storied history after label founder Ivo Watts-...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

His Name Is Alive

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.