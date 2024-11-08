Top track

Arthur Brown - Fire

Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Come celebrate with us in the new immersive multimedia tour by The Crazy World of Arthur Brown. 'A Human Perspective'.

The show that Kingdom Come always wanted to do in the 70s. Now possible with the latest developments in technology.

Event information

This is an 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown

Venue

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Holme St, Hebden Bridge HX7, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

