Birds Flying Backwards debut EP launch w/ Tendertwin (solo) + Special Guest TBA

Two Palms
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Speed Of Sound are delighted to welcome Birds Flying Backwards to Two Palms Hackney for a special debut EP release show on the 6th of September 2024. With support from Tendertwin (solo) plus Hanging Stars & NTS DJs. Visuals by Janie Jones (Whyte Light Visu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Speed Of Sound
Lineup

Tendertwin, Birds Flying Backwards, NTS Radio

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

