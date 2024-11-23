Top track

CARLANGAS - TIEMBLO

Carlangas y Los Cubatas en Oviedo

Tribeca Live
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsOviedo
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tras seducir a público y crítica durante años al frente de Novedades Carminha y más recientemente con su primer disco en solitario, aupado por la crítica y el público, ahora tiene entre manos nuevas canciones, nuevos ritmos y nuevas melodías que nos harán...

Para mayores de 16 años
Organizado por Ernie Records y Vibra Mahou
Lineup

Carlangas

Venue

Tribeca Live

C. del Peso, 10, 33009 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

