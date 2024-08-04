DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keys + Cocktails: Piano Karaoke, every Sunday!

The Stowaway
Sun, 4 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KEYS & COCKTAILS - Live Piano Karaoke

Every Sunday in The Rio Room

Come imbibe and singalong to your favorite songs to our house piano players! Take your karaoke performance to a new, lively level- fun for all! Free to sign up, arrive early to secure you...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway

Lineup

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

