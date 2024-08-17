DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matt Genesis

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HaistMGMT & Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Present:

You won't believe your eyes when Matt Genesis RETURNS to throw down at Warehouse Niagara! 🤯

After a crazy year DJing clubs across Ontario, this master of the decks is back to host Niagara's biggest summer part...

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Haist Mgmt & Happy Dad.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

