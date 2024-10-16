DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carolina Deslandes

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Carolina Deslandes is one of the foremost artists of the current generation of Portuguese singers and songwriters.

With millions of views on YouTube, she has enjoyed a meteoric rise since her debut, establishing herself as a significant figure not only in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carolina Deslandes

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.