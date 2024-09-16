Top track

Put It on the Line

China Moses

Lafayette
Mon, 16 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

China Moses is a high voltage soul/jazz diva with a career as a singer as well as presenter for MTV France, TSF Jazz Radio and more.

The daughter of Dee Dee Bridgewater and director Gilbert Moses was born in Los Angeles and raised in Paris, France. Her al...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

China Moses

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

