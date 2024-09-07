Top track

Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Country Brunch

The Vanguard
Sat, 7 Sept, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Got a code?

About

Yeehaw! Introducing The Country Brunch - Saddle up for an exciting bottomless brunch hoedown that'll knock your boots off!

What you get:

- 60 minutes of bottomless cocktails & mocktails

- A Brunch feast: Loaded giant hot dogs (Vg & Gf available) with...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Vanguard, Camden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Vanguard

Camden Stables Market, Chalk Farm Rd, London, England NW1 8AH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.