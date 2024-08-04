DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peng Femme Jam ft RYBES

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Peng Femme Jam is celebrating the 20th birthday of their FAVOURITE venue - The Shacklewell Arms. We will bring you a peng night, filled with femme energy, ending with an open jam. Peng Femme Jam's founder and rising UK Jazz/R&B/Electronica singer, songwrit...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peng Femme Jam.

RYBES, PFJ House Band

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

