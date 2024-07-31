DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alicia Davis is a singer songwriter from Brisbane, Australia. Her music is a mix of blues, pop & rock, and draws influence from artists such as Fiona Apple, Billie Holiday & The Rolling Stones. Following the release of her EP "Bad Luck", this will be her d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.