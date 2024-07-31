Top track

Alicia Davis - Bad Luck

Alicia Davis debut UK Headline show

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alicia Davis is a singer songwriter from Brisbane, Australia. Her music is a mix of blues, pop & rock, and draws influence from artists such as Fiona Apple, Billie Holiday & The Rolling Stones. Following the release of her EP "Bad Luck", this will be her d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Avice Caro

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

