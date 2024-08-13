DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Darcey Salt live at Folklore, Hoxton

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with Folklore to welcome an exceptional lineup on Tuesday, August 13th.

DARCEY SALT - Enter the captivating realm of Darcey Salt, an extraordinary artist who seamlessly merges the timeless allure of jazz and soul with the vi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Denzel

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

