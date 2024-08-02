Top track

Redwing Blackbird Presents~ Goatroper's Going Away Soirée!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.70

About

This show starts on the patio and then move inside. Doors 6pm. Showtime 7-10 on the patio and then inside after 10. $10 for a ticket. If weather is dumb the show moves indoors.

Doors 6pm

7pm Too Old Cat~ plays charming, original folk music that blends tr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

