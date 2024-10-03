Top track

Uniform + Bad Breeding

Rich Mix
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sacred Bones signees UNIFORM are returning to London this October to play new material from their forthcoming album; American Standard. They will be sharing stage with longtime favourites Bad Breeding for what is bound to be a truly raucous event.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Night Terrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bad Breeding, Uniform

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

