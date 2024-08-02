Top track

Anita O'Day - Tea For Two

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Goodwin Quartet (1st House)

Alfie's
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anita O'Day - Tea For Two
Got a code?

About

Renowned for her dulcet tones and vintage-inspired style, Sarah Goodwin stands as a sought-after jazz singer both in the vibrant London scene and internationally.

Growing up in Ireland, Sarah was captivvated by big band performances at the annual Cork Jaz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.