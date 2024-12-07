Top track

Nueve Desconocidos / Festival Bello

Heliogàbal
Sat, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nueve Desconocidos visitan el Heliogàbal de Barcelona el próximo sabado 7 de diciembre.

Un concierto organizado por Festival Bello

Escribir a booking@montebelloagency.com para cualquier consulta

Este es un evento 16+

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Festival Bello.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nueve Desconocidos

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

