DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

META AND THE CORNERSTONES + LIDIOP

La Marbrerie
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€21.14

About

Meta and the Cornerstones est un groupe de reggae mondialement reconnu, dirigé par le charismatique et talentueux Meta Dia.

Avec ses rythmes contagieux, ses mélodies pleines d’âme et ses paroles à caractère social, le groupe a captivé le public dans le mo...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meta and The Cornerstones, Lidiop

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

