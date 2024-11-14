Top track

Kasablanca Presented by Motion

Royale Boston
Thu, 14 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kasablanca headlines at Royale. VIP Tables call or text: 617-733-0505

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kasablanca

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

