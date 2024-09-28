DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Last Entry 1am
Margins United: a celebration of Alternative East & South-East Asian Culture.
15 performances, 30 artists, 3 rooms, 12 hours, 7 seven years of Margins.
Music, arts, workshops, installations, exhibitions, supper clubs.
Margins United takes place on 28 September 2024 at EartH (Evolutionary Arts Hackney), N16 8BH. The festival will run all day & night, from 3:30PM to 3:30AM across 3 rooms (the Theatre, the Kitchen and Hall).
Margins United will consist of 3 phases - a journey through the full spectrum of Alternative ESEA creativity.
Phase 1 starts with a daytime segment that spans everything from workshops, installations, talks, conferences to supper clubs (there will be food!!). Amongst a diverse range of activities and exhibitions, highlights include an immersive installation from Lawrence Lek, an interactive design workshop from Baesianz, custom embroidery with Nicole Chui, an audiovisual hallucinatory performance from Alex Quicho and food! Covering everything from Indonesian Vegan food (Eat With Spoons), Northern Thai specialities (Ginn Khao) to a session exploring the medicinal qualities of food.
As day turns to evening, Phase 2 will take place in EartH’s grand Theatre with a series of live performances, including a return of the legend Onra, the bubblegum punk upstart Lia Lia, alongside bespoke performances from MEYY, LVRA & Soda Plains & Soo Joo, debuted for this festival.
To close out the festival, Phase 3 ushers in a true Redline Rave in the EartH Hall and EartH Kitchen. Including the first ever gig by Budots OG DJ Love outside of the Philippines, the return of an Eastern Margins legend, yeule, Malaysian Hyper-Manyao king Shelhiel, the Hyper acceleration of No Rome, a takeover from Jianbo & friends, and the return of gyrofield.
We’ll be revealing more details of the line-up and set times over the next weeks. Follow @margins.united and @easternmargins for all the latest information
Margins United is for everyone. The festival is a celebration of Alternative ESEA culture. We want to share, showcase and spotlight the Margins.
Everyone is welcome to attend. We are here to celebrate and unite. This is an inclusive space.
We will have a dedicated welfare framework and team working hard to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.
Families are also welcome to attend! The daytime section of Margins United will especially be catered to families.
If you have any access requirements please contact EartH directly at access@earthackney.co.uk. For further information please see EartH FAQ's here - https://earthackney.co.uk/access/
Early access pre-sale went live on Tuesday 23rd July to the Eastern Margins mailing list.
Don’t worry if you missed out though! Any remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday 25th July at 11AM UK.
We know the current financial climate is difficult - we have tickets specifically for those in needs. We will releasing these tickets over the next few weeks. Follow @margins.united and @easternmargins for more details on when these tickets are made available, or contact us directly: marginsunited@easternmargins.com.
