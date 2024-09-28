Margins United will consist of 3 phases - a journey through the full spectrum of Alternative ESEA creativity.

Phase 1 starts with a daytime segment that spans everything from workshops, installations, talks, conferences to supper clubs (there will be food!!). Amongst a diverse range of activities and exhibitions, highlights include an immersive installation from Lawrence Lek, an interactive design workshop from Baesianz, custom embroidery with Nicole Chui, an audiovisual hallucinatory performance from Alex Quicho and food! Covering everything from Indonesian Vegan food (Eat With Spoons), Northern Thai specialities (Ginn Khao) to a session exploring the medicinal qualities of food.

As day turns to evening, Phase 2 will take place in EartH’s grand Theatre with a series of live performances, including a return of the legend Onra, the bubblegum punk upstart Lia Lia, alongside bespoke performances from MEYY, LVRA & Soda Plains & Soo Joo, debuted for this festival.

To close out the festival, Phase 3 ushers in a true Redline Rave in the EartH Hall and EartH Kitchen. Including the first ever gig by Budots OG DJ Love outside of the Philippines, the return of an Eastern Margins legend, yeule, Malaysian Hyper-Manyao king Shelhiel, the Hyper acceleration of No Rome, a takeover from Jianbo & friends, and the return of gyrofield.