John Maus + Sofia

PARAL·LEL 62
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€21.02
About

John Maus es un músico, compositor y cantante conocido por su estilo de canto de barítono y su uso de sonidos de sintetizador antiguos y modos de iglesia medieval, una combinación que a menudo genera comparaciones con el pop gótico de los años 80. Su músic...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Barcelona Psych Fest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofia

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain

Doors open8:00 pm

