Honeymoon Day

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arrested Development

Cambridge Junction
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£28.25

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award Winning group Arrested Development delivers an onstage energy to thirsty audiences looking to quench their soul! It’s been more than twenty years since a new group called Arrested Development slammed the gangsta dominated w...

Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Cambridge Junction.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Arrested Development

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

