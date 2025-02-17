DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Most at home with a guitar draped over his shoulder, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Cory Wong is known for his quick-fire improvisation skills, strumming through R&B, jazz and rock without breaking a sweat. These skills came in handy for 20
Communion ONE presents:
Cory Wong
plus special guests Couch
This is a 14+ event (Over 14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.)
