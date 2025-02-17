Top track

Cory Wong

Barrowland Ballroom
Mon, 17 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£40.93

About Cory Wong

Most at home with a guitar draped over his shoulder, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Cory Wong is known for his quick-fire improvisation skills, strumming through R&B, jazz and rock without breaking a sweat. These skills came in handy for 20 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Communion ONE presents:

Cory Wong

plus special guests Couch

This is a 14+ event (Over 14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.)

Presented by Communion ONE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Couch, Cory Wong

Venue

Barrowland Ballroom

244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2100 capacity

