Stef Davidse - Tëchnik & Friends Summer Series Finale

Headrow House
Sun, 25 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tëchnik’s Summer Series is set to end with an unforgettable day and night party at Headrow House!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TËCHNIK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stef Davidse

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

