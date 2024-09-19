Top track

Malik Elijah: Vintage Nostalgia

The Broadway (Brooklyn)
Thu, 19 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Malik Elijah live at The Broadway!

As his final mixtape, VINTAGE NOSTALGIA marks the end of an era for Malik Elijah and sets the stage for his next chapter: the journey towards his debut album and continued maturation as an artist.

Since his freshman mix...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
Venue

The Broadway (Brooklyn)

1272 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

