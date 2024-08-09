DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets starting at $18 + fees
The Giving Moon was formed in 2012 by founding members songwriter Sean Seales (Lead Guitar/Vocals) and Adam Suto (Bassist/Vocals) with their first EP "The Wild" released in 2013 produced by iconic guitarist Gary Hoey.
Haili...
