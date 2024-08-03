DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toilettes Mixtes : Open Air Electro-Sportif

Académie du Climat
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

✨ Toilettes Mixtes vous invite, depuis le début de l'été, à vivre pleinement son fabuleux Ciel Ouvert Tour 2024 : une tournée des open airs parisiens mêlant deep house, indie dance, melodic techno, paillettes, fêtes déraisonnables, euphorie totale, amours...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Toilettes Mixtes.

Venue

Académie du Climat

Place Baudoyer, 75004 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.