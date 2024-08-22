Top track

American Aquarium - Messy As A Magnolia

American Aquarium: BJ Barham Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade West
Thu, 22 Aug, 5:00 pm
From £14

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an stripped down performance and signing from American Aquarium. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Fear of Standing Still' released via Losing Side Records.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

American Aquarium

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

