Emma Rawicz is an award-winning saxophonist and composer – who, at the age of 20, had already recorded and released an eagerly awaited debut album Incantation made up entirely of her original compositions. Rawicz has also created a name for herself both as
Emma Rawicz is joined by an all-star ensemble at Kings Place for EFG London Jazz Festival to present ‘Visitor From Everywhere’, a brand-new tribute to the great Wayne Shorter, the artist behind legendary compositions ‘Visitor from Nowhere’ and ‘Visitor Som...
