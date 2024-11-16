DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emma Rawicz

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£29.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Emma Rawicz

Emma Rawicz is an award-winning saxophonist and composer – who, at the age of 20, had already recorded and released an eagerly awaited debut album Incantation made up entirely of her original compositions. Rawicz has also created a name for herself both as Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Emma Rawicz is joined by an all-star ensemble at Kings Place for EFG London Jazz Festival to present ‘Visitor From Everywhere’, a brand-new tribute to the great Wayne Shorter, the artist behind legendary compositions ‘Visitor from Nowhere’ and ‘Visitor Som...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma Rawicz

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

